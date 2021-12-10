Listerine Responds After Senator Claims Mouthwash Should Be Used To Fight Covid

Alamy

Listerine has issued a response after a Republican Senator claimed mouthwash was an effective way to fight COVID-19.

During an interview with right-wing Vicki McKenna, Wisconsin-based Senator Ron Johnson claimed that mouthwash kills or significantly reduces the viral load in a person’s saliva after just 30 seconds of exposure.

According to Healthline, some studies show that mouthwashes can help break down a protective barrier – known as a viral envelope — around viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. However, this theory hasn’t been tested in clinical trial settings, and there isn’t enough research to support mouthwash being an effective way to treat COVID-19.

Johnson has repeatedly spread misinformation about vaccines, as per CNN, stating back in March that he hadn’t been vaccinated, as he had already had coronavirus.

The staunch Trump supporter has previously pushed the false and dangerous claim that those who’ve previously tested positive for coronavirus could risk their lives if they get vaccinated, and has previously hosted events highlighting negative side effects of vaccines.

Now, during his discussion with McKenna, Johnson declared:

[T]he [National Institutes of Health] had posted a study that most standard mouthwashes…have an ingredient in there that can reduce the viral load in your mouth.

In a separate incident during a tele-town hall meeting, as per The Independent, Johnson stated, ‘Standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus. If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?’

Leading mouthwash brand Listerine has now published the following statement on its website:

Although there are recent lab-based reports (in vitro studies) of some LISTERINE® Mouthwashes having activity against enveloped viruses, including coronavirus, the available data is insufficient, and no evidence-based clinical conclusions can be drawn with regards to the anti-viral efficacy of LISTERINE® Antiseptic mouthwash at this time.

A similar statement has also been issued on the Crest website, which confirms that ‘Crest and Scope mouthwashes have not been tested against any strains of the coronavirus’:

While many of our mouthwashes have been proven to kill bad breath germs or 99% of germs that cause plaque and gingivitis. None of our mouthwash products have been tested against the coronavirus and are not intended to prevent or treat COVID-19. Consumers should follow the preventative measures recommended by their health care provider.

Back in November, Johnson was among a dozen Republican senators who sponsored legislation to prevent the military from discharging personnel who refused to get vaccinated.