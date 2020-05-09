Little Richard, Founding Father Of Rock And R&B Music, Dies Aged 87

little richard dead 1 Little Richard/Facebook

Little Richard, one of the pioneers of the first wave of rock ‘n’ roll, has died at the age of 87.

Richard, whose real name was Richard Penniman, had been in poor health for several years, suffering hip problems, a stroke and a heart attack.

The musician’s son, Danny Penniman, confirmed his father had died but said the cause of his death was currently unknown.

little richard

Born in Macon, Georgia, in 1932, Little Richard grew to worldwide fame in the 50s, starting with his 1956 hit Tutti Frutti. He enjoyed a string of hits in the following years, including Long Tall Sally, Rip It Up, Lucille, and Good Golly Miss Molly.

Although he experienced most of his success in the 50s, Little Richard’s influence was felt for many years later, with a number of his songs being covered by The Beatles, The Kinks, and Elvis Costello.

He was renowned for his unique and bold style, wearing makeup and brightly coloured clothes having previously been a drag performer.

Our thoughts are with Richard’s loved ones at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Richard.

