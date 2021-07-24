Live Bomb Causes Chaos After Being Discovered Near Motorway

John Fenwick/Facebook/PA

Homes have been evacuated and a road had to be closed after a live bomb was discovered near the M62 motorway in the UK.

The bomb, which is determined to have been left behind from WWII, was discovered at a housing development on Rawcliffe Road, Goole, on Thursday morning, July 22.

Advert 10

After it was found, the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team were called to the scene and confirmed the 500lb (227kg) device was live, prompting the decision to detonate it in a controlled explosion.

Humberside police put an extended cordon in place and closed both the east and westbound carriageways of the M62 between junctions 35 and 37 last night in order to allow the team to complete the work they needed to do before detonating the bomb.

Meanwhile, eight homes nearby were evacuated to ensure the safety of the residents, and a section of the A614 was also closed along with a number of minor roads. A no-fly zone above the area was also imposed, with the road closures remaining in place until after the detonation of the device.

Advert 10

Anyone living or staying in the wider surrounding area was asked to stay indoors from 8.00pm BST on Friday, with businesses asked to close until it was certain the device was no longer a danger.

Disruption was minimised due to the fact that not many people had yet moved in to the new housing development where the bomb was found, but a police spokesperson cited by BBC News assured that officers would continue to update the public on the situation.

The spokesperson added that they ‘ask that people avoid the area until we are able to bring the incident to a safe conclusion’.

Advert 10

As of 10.00am BST Saturday morning, emergency services were still in place in the area and roads remained closed.