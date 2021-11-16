Liverpool Bomb: Couple Who Took Suspect In Speak Of ‘Shock’ At Terror Attack
A Christian couple who welcomed the Liverpool terrorist attack suspect into their home have spoken of their shock.
Officers have named Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, as the person killed during the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which occurred shortly before 11.00am on Remembrance Sunday, November 14.
Elizabeth and Malcolm Hitchcott took Al Swealmeen, an asylum seeker brought up in Iraq, into their Aigburth area home for eight months back in 2017. Al Swealmeen reportedly converted to Christianity four years ago in Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral.
Speaking with ITV News, Mr Hitchcott, a former British Army soldier, said Al Swealmeen ‘was a very quiet fellow’:
I mean he lived here for eight months, and we were living cheek by jowl. There was never any suggestion of anything amiss. I feel shocked at the moment – I don’t know how I will feel tomorrow.
During the same interview, Mrs Hitchcott described the recent attack as a ‘waste of a life’, adding that the ‘one thing I suppose to be thankful for is that he did not kill anyone else’.
In a separate interview with the MailOnline, Mr Hitchcott said he met Al Swealmeen in 2015 through his work at Liverpool Cathedral, at which point he had begun voicing an interest in converting from Islam to Christianity.
He explained:
He first came to the cathedral in August 2015 and wanted to convert to Christianity. He took an Alpha course, which explains the Christian faith, and completed it in November of that year.
That enabled him to come to an informed decision and he changed from Islam to Christianity and was confirmed as a Christian by at least March 2017, just before he came to live with us. He was destitute at that time and we took him in.
Mr Hitchcott also said that Al Swealmeen had previously applied for asylum once before, stating: ‘He was refused asylum in 2014 by the UK. He had his case decided, rejected, because he has been sectioned because of some mental health incident.’
Al Swealmeen was reportedly arrested for possessing a ‘large knife’ following the rejection of his asylum claim. This led to him being sectioned under the Mental Health Act, after which he was hospitalised for several months.
