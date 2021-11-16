Liverpool Bomb: Four Men Arrested Under Terrorism Laws Released Without Charge

The investigation continues to move at a fast pace with investigative teams working throughout the night.

We have made significant progress since Sunday morning and have a much greater understanding of the component parts of the device, how they were obtained and how the parts are likely to have been assembled. We have also recovered important evidence from the address at Rutland Avenue which is becoming central to the investigation.

There is a considerable way to go to understand how this incident was planned, prepared for and how it happened. We are gaining a better understanding by the hour but it is likely to be some time, perhaps many weeks until we are confident on our understanding of what has taken place.