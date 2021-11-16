Liverpool Bomb: Four Men Arrested Under Terrorism Laws Released Without Charge
Four men who were arrested in relation to the explosion of a bomb in Liverpool have been released without charge.
The device went off outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday, November 14, shortly after a taxi carrying the suspect involved arrived in the hospital’s car park.
Counter Terrorism Police North West initially arrested three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, in the Kensington area of Liverpool on the day of the blast, before arresting a fourth man the following day.
The taxi passenger, who was killed in the blast, was identified by police on Monday as Emad Al Swealmeen, a 32-year-old understood to have been an asylum seeker who converted to Christianity in 2017.
Following interviews with the four men who had been arrested, Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said officers were ‘satisfied with the accounts they have provided’ and that they had been released from police custody.
News of the men’s release came as Jackson confirmed a property at Rutland Avenue, near Sefton Park in the south-east of the city, was ‘becoming central to the investigation’. Police have said ‘important evidence’ was discovered at the address where Swealmeen was picked up by the taxi.
In an update on Monday evening, cited by the Liverpool Echo, Jackson said:
The investigation continues to move at a fast pace with investigative teams working throughout the night.
We have made significant progress since Sunday morning and have a much greater understanding of the component parts of the device, how they were obtained and how the parts are likely to have been assembled. We have also recovered important evidence from the address at Rutland Avenue which is becoming central to the investigation.
There is a considerable way to go to understand how this incident was planned, prepared for and how it happened. We are gaining a better understanding by the hour but it is likely to be some time, perhaps many weeks until we are confident on our understanding of what has taken place.
Following the release of the four men, security minister Damian Hinds told BBC News there is ‘always the possibility that further links can be detected’.
He added: ‘People sometimes talk about lone wolves and so on – people are rarely totally alone because they talk to others and so on. We have to leave time and space for the police to do their investigation.’
The driver of the taxi, David Perry, managed to escape the vehicle before his car caught fire. He was treated in hospital and has since been discharged.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Explosion, Liverpool, no-article-matching, Now