Liverpool Bomb: ‘Hero’ Taxi Driver Speaks Out Following Terror Attack
David Perry, the hero taxi driver who drove Liverpool terror suspect Emad al-Swealmeen in his cab before he denoted a bomb has spoken out.
The explosion took place outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, November 14, killing al-Swealmeen and injuring Perry.
Perry, a local cab driver, is said to have leapt from his cab just as the bomb went off, leaving the passenger inside as the car filled with smoke and caught fire.
In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, Perry has thanked the public for their ‘amazing generosity’.
Perry has given the following message of gratitude, alongside his wife, Rachel Perry:
On behalf of myself, Rachel and our family, we would like to say thank you to everyone for all your get well wishes and for your amazing generosity. We are completely overwhelmed with it.
A special thanks to the staff at the Liverpool women’s hospital, the staff and medical team at Aintree hospital, Merseyside Police and Counter Terrorism Policing, who have all been amazing.
I feel like it’s a miracle that I’m alive and so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act. I now need time to try to come to terms with what’s happened and focus on my recovery both mentally and physically. Please be kind, be vigilant and stay safe.
Perry’s wife, Rachel, previously commented on her husband’s brave actions in a Facebook post, remarking, ‘how he managed to escape is an utter miracle’.
Following the incident, Perry was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.
Speaking at the time, Rachel said her husband was ‘doing ok but is extremely sore and just trying to process what happened’. She went on to say her husband ‘certainly had some guardian angels looking after him’.
Following the incident, one man aged 21 and two aged 26 were arrested in Liverpool and held under the Terrorism Act. A fourth was arrested the day after the incident, with all four having since been released.
The bomber has been identified by police as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen, who is suspected of having built an improvised explosive device (IED).
In the aftermath of the incident, the national terror threat level has been raised from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’. This is the second-highest threat level before ‘critical’ and means an attack is considered highly likely.
Members of the public have been told to ‘be vigilant’ and if they have ‘any concerns to contract police on 101 or 999 in an emergency’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Liverpool, no-article-matching, Now, Police