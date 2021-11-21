Liverpool Bomb: ‘Hero’ Taxi Driver Speaks Out Following Terror Attack

On behalf of myself, Rachel and our family, we would like to say thank you to everyone for all your get well wishes and for your amazing generosity. We are completely overwhelmed with it.

A special thanks to the staff at the Liverpool women’s hospital, the staff and medical team at Aintree hospital, Merseyside Police and Counter Terrorism Policing, who have all been amazing.

I feel like it’s a miracle that I’m alive and so thankful that no one else was injured in such an evil act. I now need time to try to come to terms with what’s happened and focus on my recovery both mentally and physically. Please be kind, be vigilant and stay safe.