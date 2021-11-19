Liverpool Bomb: New Details Revealed By Counter Terrorism Police

terror_alarm/Twitter/Alamy

Counter-terrorism police have released new details regarding the bombing outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

On Sunday, November 14, at around 11.00am, a bomb exploded in a taxi outside the hospital. The driver, David Perry, has been praised for his quick actions, possibly preventing a major terrorist attack and more casualties. The fact he managed to escape has been described as an ‘utter miracle’.

Emad al Swealmeen was later identified as the passenger who died in the blast, with counter-terrorism officers believing him to have built an improvised explosive device (IED). The incident was declared as terrorism, and police are continuing the investigation into any possible motives. It’s also unclear whether the detonation in the taxi was intentional or another location was the target.

Russ Jackson, assistant chief constable and head of counter-terrorism police in the northwest, has since confirmed that officers have spoken to Al Swealmeen’s brother. He also said there was no link to the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

‘Although there is much scientific work to do on the device to determine what made it up, we have learned a great deal over the past five days,’ Jackson said, as per The Guardian.

‘[The IED] was made using homemade explosive and had ball bearings attached to it which would have acted as shrapnel. Had it detonated in different circumstances we believe it would have caused significant injury or death.

‘We still do not know how or why the device exploded when it did, but we are not discounting it being completely unintentional, and it is a possibility that the movement of the vehicle or its stopping caused the ignition.’

‘We are spending considerable time seeking to understand the way the purchases for the ingredients to make the device were made. This is complicated because purchases have spanned many months and Al Swealmeen has used many aliases. We are confident however that in time we will get a full picture of what purchases were made and how, and if anyone else was involved or knew what Al Swealmeen was up to,’ the statement continues.

Earlier this week, Jackson also said it’s believed Al Swealmeen began the bombing plot seven months ago, when he started making ‘relevant purchases’. Four men were also arrested under the Terrorism Act, but have since been released from custody without any charges.