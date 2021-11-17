Liverpool Bomb: New Evidence Suggests Suspect Had Been Planning Attack Since April

@james_corbett/Twitter/Alamy

New evidence in the investigation into a bomb that exploded in Liverpool this weekend suggests the person responsible had been planning the attack since April.

Police identified 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen as the man who detonated the bomb in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, November 14, with the investigation leading officers to a property in the Sefton Park area.

Police believe Swealmeen built the bomb at the rented flat before ordering the taxi from the Rutland Avenue area and travelling to the hospital.

In an update this week, per The Independent, Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, suggested Swealmeen had been making purchases to help him carry out the attack since April.

He commented:

A complex picture is emerging over the purchases of the component parts of the device, we know that al-Swealmeen rented the property [in Rutland Avenue] from April this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since that time.

Jackson went on to assure the public that police are not currently ‘finding any link to others in the Merseyside area of concern’, though stressed that the investigation remains ‘fast-moving’ and that officers ‘cannot rule out action against others’ as they continue to uncover details.

He continued, ‘We continue to appeal for people who knew him (Swealmeen), especially those who associated with him this year as we try and piece together the events leading up to this incident and the reasons for it.’

Jackson also confirmed the bomber ‘had episodes of mental illness’ that are forming part of the investigation.

Four men who were initially arrested in relation to the explosion have since been released without charge.