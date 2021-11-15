Liverpool Bomb: Suspect Who Died In The Explosion Identified

Our enquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased is 32-year-old Emad al Swealmeen.

Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing.

We believe he lived at the Sutcliffe Street address for some time and had recently rented the Rutland Avenue address.

Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to recover significant items.

We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and now that we have released his name any information that the public may have about al Swealmeen no matter how small may be of great assistance to us.