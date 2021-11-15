Liverpool Bomb: Suspect Who Died In The Explosion Identified
The suspect who died in the Liverpool bombing has now been identified by police.
An explosion took place outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, November 14, killing one and injuring another.
Three men were arrested in the Kensington area of Liverpool, aged 21, 26 and 29, and are currently being by police held under the Terrorism Act.
The person who died in the bombing has since been identified by police as 32-year-old Emad al Swealmeen, and is suspected by Counter-Terrorism officers of having built an improvised explosive device (IED).
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks shared the announcement:
Our enquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased is 32-year-old Emad al Swealmeen.
Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing.
We believe he lived at the Sutcliffe Street address for some time and had recently rented the Rutland Avenue address.
Our focus is the Rutland Avenue address where we have continued to recover significant items.
We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and now that we have released his name any information that the public may have about al Swealmeen no matter how small may be of great assistance to us.
At 10.59am on November 14, officers ‘immediately attended the scene’ following reports of a car explosion at the hospital in Liverpool’s city centre. Fire and ambulance services were also present ‘in a matter of minutes’.
Taxi driver David Perry, who has been praised for his quick-thinking and actions, is now recovering at home after being treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
The incident has since been declared a terrorist incident by police.
At a press conference today, November 15, the head of Counter Terror Police North West, Russ Jackson stated:
Our enquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device has been manufactured and our assumption so far is that this was built by the passenger in the taxi.
The reason why he then took it to the Women’s Hospital is unknown, as is the reason for its sudden explosion.
Jackson noted the explosion occurred near to ‘remembrance events’ and ‘shortly before 11am’, but said no connection had yet been drawn between the day of Remembrance and the explosion. It is, however, a line of inquiry they are ‘pursuing’.
Counter Terrorism Police North West is working alongside Merseyside police and the Mersey Fire and Rescue service as the investigation into the explosion continues.
Chief Fire Officer Phil Garrigan said:
We will be continuing our partnership with Merseyside Police and Liverpool city council by providing visible reassurance to communities affected and will be knocking on doors to speak to people in the area and check their welfare.
Members of the public have been told to ‘be vigilant’ and if they have ‘any concerns to contract police on 101 or 999 in an emergency’.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Most Read StoriesMost Read