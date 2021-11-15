unilad

Liverpool Bomb: Taxi Driver Allegedly Locked Suspect In His Car After Spotting Explosives

by : Julia Banim on : 15 Nov 2021 07:35
Liverpool Bomb: Taxi Driver Allegedly ‘Locked Suicide Bomber In His Car After Spotting Explosives’@james_corbett/Twitter/Alamy

A hero taxi driver allegedly locked a suspicious passenger inside his cab before he was able to detonate a bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

The driver, named locally as David Perry, is said to have leapt from the cab after ‘noticing the device’, leaving the passenger locked inside. His actions stopped the man from getting inside the hospital and potentially harming patients and members of staff.

The suspect, who has not been identified at the time of writing, was declared dead at the scene. Perry was treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

A friend of Perry’s told MailOnline: ‘I don’t know how he’s done it with a split second’s thought but David’s jumped out and locked the car with this guy in the back. As soon as he did, it’s gone off. David’s the luckiest man in Britain as well as the most heroic, if this guy got in the hospital God knows what could have happened.’

A Facebook fundraiser set up to support Perry and his family has so far raised more than £9,000.

The organiser praised Perry for having ‘saved so many lives today at the risk of his own life, including babies coming into this world’, declaring, ‘David saved his city’.

Many people on social media have come forward to thank Perry for his heroism, with one stating that Perry had ‘nearly paid the ultimate price to save others apparently not giving a second thought for himself’.

Another person, apparently known to Perry, wrote:

It’s my mate who got blown up. He’s in a bad, bad way. He’s a fellow driver on delta. He’s had his ear sewn back on, got burns and shrapnel wounds and other pretty serious injuries. He is a hero. When he noticed the bomb, he locked the scumbag in the car. But took the brunt of the blast.

The car burst into flames at 10.59am, just before people up and down the country prepared to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Counter Terrorism Police North West has stated that three men, aged 29, 26, and 21, have since been detained in the Kensington area of Liverpool, having been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the explosion.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close

Marilyn Manson ‘Locked Women In Small, Soundproof Glass Enclosure’, New Report Claims
Music

Marilyn Manson ‘Locked Women In Small, Soundproof Glass Enclosure’, New Report Claims

9-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hospital Following Astroworld Tragedy
Music

9-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hospital Following Astroworld Tragedy

Adele Addresses 75kg Weight Loss Criticisms
Celebrity

Adele Addresses 75kg Weight Loss Criticisms

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

MailOnline

  1. MailOnline

    The hero cabbie who 'stopped Poppy Day carnage' by 'locking suicide bomber in taxi and leaping out seconds before blast after passenger asked to go to Remembrance Day event but then said to go to hospital': MI5 join terror probe as cops arrest three

 