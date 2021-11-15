Liverpool Bomb: Taxi Driver Allegedly Locked Suspect In His Car After Spotting Explosives

@james_corbett/Twitter/Alamy

A hero taxi driver allegedly locked a suspicious passenger inside his cab before he was able to detonate a bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

The driver, named locally as David Perry, is said to have leapt from the cab after ‘noticing the device’, leaving the passenger locked inside. His actions stopped the man from getting inside the hospital and potentially harming patients and members of staff.

The suspect, who has not been identified at the time of writing, was declared dead at the scene. Perry was treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

A friend of Perry’s told MailOnline: ‘I don’t know how he’s done it with a split second’s thought but David’s jumped out and locked the car with this guy in the back. As soon as he did, it’s gone off. David’s the luckiest man in Britain as well as the most heroic, if this guy got in the hospital God knows what could have happened.’

A Facebook fundraiser set up to support Perry and his family has so far raised more than £9,000.

The organiser praised Perry for having ‘saved so many lives today at the risk of his own life, including babies coming into this world’, declaring, ‘David saved his city’.

Many people on social media have come forward to thank Perry for his heroism, with one stating that Perry had ‘nearly paid the ultimate price to save others apparently not giving a second thought for himself’.

Another person, apparently known to Perry, wrote:

It’s my mate who got blown up. He’s in a bad, bad way. He’s a fellow driver on delta. He’s had his ear sewn back on, got burns and shrapnel wounds and other pretty serious injuries. He is a hero. When he noticed the bomb, he locked the scumbag in the car. But took the brunt of the blast.

The car burst into flames at 10.59am, just before people up and down the country prepared to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Counter Terrorism Police North West has stated that three men, aged 29, 26, and 21, have since been detained in the Kensington area of Liverpool, having been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the explosion.