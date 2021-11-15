Liverpool Bomb: Terrorist Incident Declared By Police

Our enquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device has been manufactured and our assumption so far is that this was built by the passenger in the taxi.

The reason why he then took it to the Women’s Hospital is unknown, as is the reason for its sudden explosion.

We are of course aware that there were remembrance events just a short distance away from the hospital and that the ignition occurred shortly before 11am.

We cannot at this time draw any connection with this but it is a line of inquiry we are pursuing.