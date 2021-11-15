Liverpool Bomb: Terrorist Incident Declared By Police
The explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday has now been declared a terrorist incident, with police confirming the blast was caused by a bomb.
Counter-terrorism officers said the suspect is thought to have built an improvised explosive device (IED), which exploded inside a taxi outside the hospital just before 11.00am. The motivation behind the attack is yet to be confirmed.
The unidentified suspect was declared dead at the scene. Taxi driver David Perry was treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries and is now said to be recovering at home.
Speaking at a press conference today, November 15, per The Independent, assistant chief constable Russ Jackson, head of Counter Terror Police North West, said:
Our enquiries indicate that an improvised explosive device has been manufactured and our assumption so far is that this was built by the passenger in the taxi.
The reason why he then took it to the Women’s Hospital is unknown, as is the reason for its sudden explosion.
We are of course aware that there were remembrance events just a short distance away from the hospital and that the ignition occurred shortly before 11am.
We cannot at this time draw any connection with this but it is a line of inquiry we are pursuing.
Speaking this morning on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson praised Perry for his quick actions:
The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital.
Our thanks go to him and our emergency services, and authorities have worked through the night to divert anything further and we’ve all been on standby and in constant contact to provide any support that’s needed.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Perry had behaved ‘with incredible presence of mind and bravery’.
Yesterday evening it was reported that Merseyside officers had arrested three men, aged 29, 26 and 21, in the Kensington area of the city under the Terrorism Act in connection with the incident.
Counter Terrorism Police North West is understood to be working closely alongside Merseyside Police as the investigation into the blast continues.
