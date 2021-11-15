Liverpool Bombing: Police Carry Out Controlled Explosion While Investigating Terror Attack
Police have carried out a controlled explosion as part of their investigation into the Liverpool terror incident.
A controlled explosion took place at Sefton Park in Liverpool today, November 15, as part of the ongoing investigation into the car bombing yesterday, November 14, which killed one and injured another.
Three men were arrested as a result of the explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, and are being held under the Terrorism Act, according to Counter Terrorism Police North West. Greater Manchester Police has since confirmed that a fourth man has also been arrested.
Yesterday’s explosion has been deemed a terrorist incident, and the UK national terrorism threat level has been raised to severe.
Multiple sources saw an increased police presence in the area, before hearing an explosion, the Liverpool Echo reports.
One man described how he had been walking nearby and ‘suddenly a bang went off’, while another commented on how the explosion ‘seemed like a very controlled exercise away from the public’.
Eight families have reportedly been evacuated from Rutland Avenue, near to where the incident occurred.
Greater Manchester Police stated:
Officers investigating the explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital yesterday (14 November 2021) have carried out a controlled explosion as a precaution at Sefton Park in Liverpool as part of the on-going investigation.
There is believed to be no wider risk to the public and the investigation continues.
‘Significant items’ were reportedly discovered by authorities at a property linked to the suspect, who is believed to have built an Improvised Explosive Device which was detonated in the taxi.
The taxi’s driver, David Perry, has since been discharged from hospital after he was treated for his injuries.
M15 are assisting police with the investigation, Sky News reports, and the public has been urged to remain vigilant by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Topics: News, Explosion, Liverpool, no-article-matching, Now