Livid Motorists Drag Insulate Britain Protesters Out Of The Street So An Ambulance Can Get Through

TalkRadio

Insulate Britain protesters were dragged off the road by furious motorists so an ambulance could get through.

The environmental activist group has been staging roadblocks across England in recent weeks in protest of the UK government’s climate change policies, hoping to force the provision of home insulation to all social housing.

Advert 10

However, their cause has been marred by backlash from everyday people trying to get from A to B, not to mention one protester storming off Good Morning Britain in the middle of a heated debate.

Footage has emerged today, October 4, of livid drivers pulling Insulate Britain protesters off the road on Wandsworth Bridge in London. The activists had been told there was an ambulance waiting in the growing queue of traffic, but they persisted in their protest, forcing nearby people and the paramedic crew to drag them off the road.

In the clip shared by talkRADIO, one driver can be heard shouting, ‘There’s an ambulance, you stupid pr*ck, get out of the road.’

Advert 10

In other footage from Blackwall Tunnel, shared by LBC, one woman can be seen pleading with the protesters to let her through to see her elderly mother. ‘She’s in the ambulance, she’s going to the hospital in Canterbury, do you think I’m stupid? I need to go to the hospital, please let me pass. This isn’t okay… how can you be so selfish?’ she tells them.

It was one of four demonstrations being staged today, involving around 50 people in total around the capital. It’s also the fourth consecutive week of protests to get the government to insulate 29 million homes by 2030.

Advert 10

Insulate Britain has since released a statement in response to the videos. ‘We share the frustration of the people being delayed on the roads today. Does our government know what to do? The disorder on the roads today suggests otherwise,’ the group wrote, as per The Guardian.

‘The Insulate Britain protests could end immediately, the government has a choice: make a meaningful statement that we can trust on insulating our homes, or make the decision to imprison those people who are more scared of the destruction of their country than they are of fines or a six-month sentence.’