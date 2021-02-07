Liz Cheney Blasts Republicans, Says Voters Were Lied To By Trump Fox News/PA

Congresswoman Liz Cheney took aim at Republicans still supporting Donald Trump, urging that voters were lied to by the former president.

Cheney, daughter of infamous former vice president Dick Cheney, was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection.

Advert 10

With his Senate trial due to take place in the coming days, Cheney is sticking to her original vote, pleading with other members of the GOP to stand with her.

Cheney spoke to Fox News ahead of the trial, saying how her party should ‘not be embracing the former president’ after the deadly US Capitol riots in January.

She said: ‘We are the party of Lincoln. We are not the party of QAnon or anti-Semitism or Holocaust deniers, or white supremacy or conspiracy theories. It’s not who we are. We believe in conservative principles and conservative values, and we believe in the constitution.’

Advert 10

Cheney was censured by the Wyoming GOP for supporting the impeachment vote, accusing the House of failing to offer ‘formal hearing or due process’. Only eight of the 74 members in the central committee opposed the censure. Cheney was invited to the vote but didn’t attend.

However, in a statement afterwards, she didn’t express regret for joining the Democrats. ‘Foremost among these is the defense of our constitution and the freedoms it guarantees. My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the constitution,’ she wrote, The Guardian reports.

Discussing how the American people had been ‘lied to’, Cheney doubled down further, saying: ‘We need to make sure that we as Republicans are the party of truth, that we are being honest about what really did happen in 2020 so we actually have a chance to win in 2022 and win the White House back in 2024.’

Advert 10

Cheney remains as the third-ranking member of the Republican leadership in the House, sitting as conference committee chair.