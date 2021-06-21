Liz Cheney Needed Private Security After Receiving Death Threats For Opposing Trump

PA Images

Congresswoman Liz Cheney reportedly spent thousands of dollars on private security after receiving death threats for opposing Donald Trump.

The Republican lawmaker was one of 10 who backed the impeachment of the former US president, voting alongside Tom Rice, Dan Newhouse, Adam Kinzinger, Anthony Gonzalez, Fred Upton, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Peter Meijer, John Katko and David Valadao.

While remaining vocal on her disdain for Republicans who’ve continued to support Trump in the wake of the US Capitol riots, she’s been the subject of death threats for months.

As reported by The New York Times, Cheney was forced to spend $58,000 on security from January to March, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission. She is now ‘surrounded by a newly deployed detail of plainclothes, ear-pieced agents,’ the paper notes.

In addition to having three Secret Service officers, US Capitol Police also assigned Cheney protective detail, which is considered an ‘unusual measure for a House member not in a leadership position.’

Cheney was removed from her leadership position in the Republican caucus of the House of Representatives back in May, then reiterating the need to hold Trump accountable and not fall in line with his baseless, dangerous claims. While a spokesperson for Cheney hasn’t commented on security, her public appearances in her home state of Wyoming have been publicised far less.

‘Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unravelling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans,’ she earlier said.

‘Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law, and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy,’ Cheney added.

Trump didn’t hold Cheney in high regard during his presidency, once claiming Americans would be better off if they removed ‘the Liz Cheneys of the world.’

Dick Cheney, the former vice president, heard this and phoned his daughter to tell her he was fearing for her safety if she spoke out against Trump. She said she ‘absolutely’ wanted to go ahead with her speech in support of certifying Biden and against Trump.

‘This is about being able to tell your kids that you stood up and did the right thing,’ she said. However, she never made it to the floor due to the Capitol being stormed by MAGA insurrectionists.

