Local Reporter Goes Off Script Claiming ‘Fox Corp Has Been Muzzling’ Her

Fox 26

A Fox News reporter went rogue while presenting the weather, claiming the channel had been trying to keep her quiet.

Ivory Hecker, a reporter from Houston, Texas, for Fox 26, went off-script and told viewers Fox News has been ‘muzzling’ her to keep information from the channel’s viewers.

Before discussing the ongoing heatwave in Texas, Hecker said, ‘I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers. And, from what I’m gathering, I’m not the only reporter being subjected to this.’

‘I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on at Fox because it applies to you,’ she continued.

See it here:

Hecker then explained that she’s been in touch with a non-profit journalism organisation named Project Veritas, which would be releasing the information today, June 15.

Established in 2011, Project Veritas says it ‘investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society.’

It further describes itself as ‘the most effective non-profit on the national scene.’ It’s also been called a far-right activist group that uses deceptively edited videos and secret recordings in an effort to discredit mainstream media outlets.

After dropping the bombshell, Hecker then casually returns to presenting the weather forecast and discusses how AC units across the state are failing as a result of the heatwave.

Fox 26

Hecker has since spoken more information on her experiences with Fox News in an interview with Newsweek, where she explained her relationship with the news corporation ‘took a dark turn’ last August.

She said:

They decided they didn’t like what the interview subject had said, and they went on to internally harass and defame me. I knew I was not working for a journalistic organisation when I was called into an HR meeting in December and was told to keep my support for free speech and opposition to censorship to myself – that those were not matters to be publicly spoken about.

‘True journalism can’t exist in an environment of censorship. True journalism needs an environment of free speech,’ Hecker added.

People have since taken to social media in support of the reporter. Bridgette Gabriel, founder and chair of ACT for America, wrote, ‘I’ve been warning everyone about the Fox Corporation for YEARS now. They don’t let people who speak the cold hard truth on their network anymore.’

Meanwhile, someone else said the media needs more whistle-blowers like Hecker.

Featured Image Credits: Fox 26