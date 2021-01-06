Lockdown Could Last Until End Of March As New Legislation Emerges
New laws that put England back into lockdown state that the restrictions could remain in place until March 31.
Five pages of lockdown laws, published late on January 5, state the lockdown could continue until the end of March, as authorities look to ease restrictions gradually, rather than all at once.
MPs are now due to vote on the legislation later today, January 6, and it’s believed they will vote in favour.
You can find out more in the following video:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that legislation would run up until March 31 ‘not because we expect the national lockdown to continue until then,’ but instead with the aim of allowing for a steady move down the tiers.
In a statement made today before the House of Commons, Johnson explained that the government would have to remain ‘extremely cautious’ in regards to when the country can begin reopening various businesses, organisations and services,
He said:
When we begin to move out of lockdown I promise they [schools] will be the very first things to reopen.
That moment may come after the February half-term, although we should remain extremely cautious about the timetable ahead.
And as was the case last spring, our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will be not a big bang but a gradual unwrapping.
The restrictions will reportedly remain under continuous review. A statutory requirement is in place to have them reviewed every fortnight, as well as a legal obligation to remove restrictions if ‘they are no longer deemed necessary to limit the transmission of the virus’.
Johnson continued:
After the marathon of last year we are indeed now in a sprint, a race to vaccinate the vulnerable faster than the virus can reach them. Every needle in every arm makes a difference.
As I say we are already vaccinating faster than any comparable country and that rate I hope will only increase.
But if we’re going to win this race for our population we have to give our army of vaccinators the biggest head start we possibly can. And that is why to do that we must once again stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.
During an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, January 5, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said he hoped the gradual lifting of restrictions might begin by mid-February.
However, he remarked that the time it would take for the vaccines to take effect meant it would probably be at least another couple of weeks before Britain could begin easing lockdown measures.
Gove said:
We can’t predict with certainty that we’ll be able to lift restrictions the week commencing the 15 to 22 [February], what we will be doing is everything we can to make sure that as many people as possible are vaccinated so that we can begin progressively to lift restrictions.
I think it’s right to say that, as we enter March, we should be able to lift some of these restrictions – but not necessarily all.
Gove also said that it was unlikely that all 14 million would receive the vaccine in time, appearing to suggest that lockdown restrictions would be kept in place until they did.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
Most Read StoriesMost Read