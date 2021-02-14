Lockdown Set To Lift With Picnics And Coffee In The Park On March 8, Government Confirms

PA Images

The UK government has confirmed lockdown restrictions are set to ease next month, with picnics and coffee in the park getting a thumbs-up.

The UK, which has seen more than 4.03 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 117,000 deaths, has been in lockdown since late December following an alarming surge in infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s ‘optimistic’ about unveiling a roadmap for England to ‘cautiously’ exit COVID-19 restrictions by the end of February, with the first easing of the rules set to arrive on March 8.

In addition to schools ideally reopening, as reported by The Telegraph, people will be allowed to sit on a park bench with a coffee or enjoy a picnic with someone either in their home or one person from another household.

Further mixing of households won’t be permitted until a later date. However, this is the first official confirmation of restrictions being eased on March 8.

According to a senior government source, ministers are also discussing the possibility of pubs reopening as early as the first weekend in April, with outdoor dining at a minimum to allow families to have Easter lunch together.

As for any future spikes, the government is considering an approach similar to Australia, in that any local area in England with growing cases will be isolated and locked down.

The COVID Recovery Group, a lockdown-sceptic collective of Tory backbench MPs, has piled on Johnson, saying there should be no need for any restrictions when all nine priority groups have been vaccinated – this includes all over-50s.

The publication was told the country had reached its target of offering vaccines to the UK’s 14.9 million most vulnerable adults yesterday, February 13. Johnson is said to be giving a press conference tomorrow to mark the occasion, although this hasn’t been confirmed.

One minister said, ‘The PM does not want any celebration, very much business as usual, I will not rest until the whole country is vaccinated.’