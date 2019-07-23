Logan Paul Admits He’s Losing Money Quicker Than He’s Making It

Logan Paul Vlogs/Fox Business/YouTube

Payday is probably my favourite day of the month, a mini-Christmas of sorts when I can eat lunch out and buy fancy shower gel.

But then, inevitably, rent and bills will munch up my incomings like crisps and I am soon left trading pay weekend cocktails for the cheapest possible cider. I’m certainly not alone in this regard.

YouTuber Logan Paul earned a reported $14.5 million in 2018, but it would appear even he knows what it’s like to worry about making sure his expenditure doesn’t exceed his income.

During an interview on the Fox Business Network, the 24-year-old internet personality informed business reporter Liz Claman he is ‘definitely going downhill’ financially:

I will say, my expenses just surpassed my income for the first time ever. I just sat with my business manager and he told me that. I’m definitely going down from here.

When asked whether this prospect made him feel nervous, Paul replied:

Yes, absolutely, I’m terrified. I think it’s the beginning of the end.

When asked about whether he would consider ‘jumping ship’ from YouTube, Paul said:

Where do people watch content the most? That’s where I want to post, to be honest with you. I’m slightly not so concerned with money, maybe that’s why my expenses have surpassed my income. And it’s probably not the best thing ever.

Fox Business/YouTube

It isn’t immediately clear exactly how Paul’s expenses have surpassed such a gigantic income. However, supposed financial woes aside, it would appear Paul still feels like he has plenty to celebrate.

In a startling – and spectacularly questionable – brag, Paul declared himself to be potentially, ‘the fastest man on the planet’.

During the Claman Countdown interview, Paul crowed:

If I’m being quite honest with you, I’m the fastest YouTuber; I’m the fastest entertainer on the planet, I could be the quickest man on the planet. … I’m betting 100,000 that I’m the fastest man on the planet.

Although his confidence is erm, admirable, it would appear the vlogger has yet to see footage of Usain Bolt in action.

Logan Paul/YouTube

Paul also boldly claimed his podcast Impaulsive is number one in the world. It’s unclear what statistics Paul is referring to on this one.

Impaulsive is indeed a popular podcast. However, at the time of writing it ranks at just number 157 in the US Apple Podcast chart, and number 215 in the UK Apple Podcast chart, according to Chartable.

In terms of Spotify rankings, Impaulsive is currently positioned at number 26 in both the US and UK comedy charts.

All very impressive rankings of course, but it would appear Impaulsive isn’t quite the world-conquering force implied by the term ‘number one in the world’.

Logan Paul: “I’m the fastest man on the planet” Usain Bolt: pic.twitter.com/CqLJYUR6bc — Josh (@ftbljosh) July 22, 2019

Logan Paul on Fox News pic.twitter.com/W7zszZPM73 — Sarah Manavis (@sarahmanavis) July 22, 2019

Paul also appeared notably keen to try out a new identity as a ‘ex controversial YouTuber’; moving forward from the frankly despicable moment when he laughed at and videoed the dead body of a suicide victim.

Correcting Claman after she introduced him as a ‘controversial 24-year-old megastar’, Paul insisted:

Liz, I do have to stop you right there. See, you used the word ‘controversial’. Just so you know, I am an ex controversial YouTuber. That’s no longer me.

I have personally never viewed controversy as a manageable trait which can be scrubbed off to better suit a personal brand, but it’s certainly an interesting take.

