London Resort Dubbed ‘UK Disneyland’ Opening Date Confirmed

London Resort

Work on a new theme park resort dubbed the ‘UK Disneyland’ is set to begin next year, more than two years after it was initially slated to open.

The $2.5 billion project is expected to become the most expensive theme park built in Europe since Disneyland Paris opened almost 30 years ago. It was first announced all the way back in 2012, with investors aiming to have it opened to the public by 2019.

Advert 10

However, as a result of backlash from local residents there were a number of delays to construction being approved, with the Covid-19 pandemic putting further roadblocks in the way of the ambitious plans.

London Resort

The park, named London Resort, is located on the outskirts of Greater London in Swanscombe, Kent, taking up a massive 523-acre site.

In a recent update Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, who is overseeing the project, confirmed the park will be opening in 2024, after issuing a defiant message to campaigners opposing the plans in which he said ‘to all the naysayers and doom-mongers, the London Resort is going ahead, as planned.’

Advert 10

The Sun reports that Gerbeau pledged to address the ‘full range of issues’ surrounding the park’s development, amid concerns it could damage wildlife habitats in the area.

London Resort

London Resort is set to feature a water park, three hotels and a shopping centre, as well as six different ‘themed lands,’ including a ‘jungle theme,’ ‘King Arthur theme’ and ‘dinosaur theme.’

The launch of the resort is also set to see the debut of what is expected to become Europe’s fastest rollercoaster, with the planned ride set to reach speeds of 70mph.

Advert 10

Those behind the park are hoping to launch a second site by 2029, in what would make the resort three times the size of any other theme park in the UK.