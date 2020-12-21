London Stock Market’s Top 100 Falls £33 Billion In Minutes After Opening

PA Images

Following fears over COVID-19 and Brexit, £33 billion fell off the FTSE 100 minutes after opening this morning.

Nearly 20 countries have temporarily banned passenger travel between themselves and the UK, coming after Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged London and the southeast into tier four restrictions due to a new contagious variant of coronavirus.

Just minutes after the capital’s stock market opened today, December 21, a whopping £33 billion was wiped from the index of 100 leading companies.

FTSE 100 PA Images

This equates to a 2% fall in the FTSE 100, as per The Independent. The FTSE 250 was down 1.6%, and the value of the pound has plummeted in comparison to the US dollar and euro.

At the top of the losses is British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group with a 16% drop, while Lloyds Banking Group has seen a 6% fall and Barclay’s lost 4%. Rolls-Royce is also down 9%.

As reported by The Guardian, Germany’s Dax has lost 1.9%, France’s Cac 40 is down by 2.4% and Spain’s Ibex has dropped 2.8%. Transport has taken a hit, with Airbus dropping 4.8%, Tui falling by 6.6% and cruise ship firm Carnival losing 9%.

London Stock Exchange PA Images

Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, told the outlet, ‘Much of Europe has become cut-off from the UK, following details of a new strain of the virus.’

He added, ‘The near-term economic effects of this are, perhaps, limited – inventories tend to be high at this time of the year, and the UK has imposed more restrictions on activity. However, this does signal a relatively high degree of fear, and it is fear of the virus that does the most economic damage.’

Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG Bank, also said, ‘The economic slowdown will prove deeper and extend further into next year. It will dampen optimism over a stronger economic recovery in 2021.’

Border Controls At Ferry Terminal - Calais PA Images

Johnson is set to hold an emergency meeting today amid concerns over food stocks and France’s ban on freight from the UK. Queues of lorries had already been seen in recent weeks in the lead-up to Brexit, however the new strain of COVID-19 has strengthened the country’s concerns.

With the majority of other countries enforcing travel suspensions, cargo planes are allowed to land but passenger travel is prohibited for the time-being.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, said, ‘Continental truckers will not want to travel here if they have a real fear of getting marooned. The government must very urgently persuade the French government to exempt accompanied freight from its ban.’