London Teenager Charged Over Shooting Of Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson
An 18-year-old has been charged with the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson.
Johnson was shot in the head at a party in Peckham in the early hours of May 23, and has remained in hospital in a critical condition since the incident.
Five people were arrested in connection with the shooting, three of which were teenagers. Officers have now confirmed that 18-year-old Cameron Deriggs, from Lewisham, south-east London, has been charged with conspiracy to murder.
Superintendent Kris Wright of the Central South Command Unit, responsible for policing in Southwark and Lambeth, discussed the arrests:
These arrests are the result of instinctive local police work, combined with fast-time intelligence gathering, and shows the effectiveness of the various police teams in the Met working together.
Local officers, supported by specialist teams, will continue to be in and around the Peckham area in the coming days and I continue to urge anyone with concerns to engage with them.
Deriggs is now set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. The other four people that were arrested have been released on bail and are expected to appear in court next month.
Those involved face a number of charges, including suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
The motive for the attack, in which four men in dark clothing entered the back garden of a home in Consort Road before the shooting took place, has yet to be established.
Those with any information about this case have been asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1172/23MAY. Information many also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
