Londoners Baffled By New Underground Station Name

Alamy

The new name of a tube stop on London Underground’s Northern line is completely baffling the city’s residents and commuters.

The addition of the two new tube stops follows the completion of a £1.1 billion project and a wider regeneration project in the South London area.

From Monday, September 20, the Northern line extension, a project that has now been in the works for over 10 years, now calls at the two brand new stations; Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms.

Transport for London (TfL) issued a statement on the new stations via Twitter that read, ‘Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms now open! The first major Tube extension this century brings key parts of south London within 15 minutes of the West End and the City. Which station are you visiting first?’

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, and Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, have already visited the two newest additions of the London Underground.

‘I’m so excited to be here for the opening of the Northern Line extension, ‘ Khan said in an interview with MyLondon.

‘It’s the first major extension this century but it’s also the first new station that’s opened on the Northern Line for more than 80 years,’ Khan continued.

He added, ‘what this extension is doing is unlocking more than 25,000 jobs, more than 20,000 homes, a good example of how the Government City Hall working together, the public sector, the private sector working together can unlock our city and our country’s potential.’

TfL

However, Geoff Marshall, a popular Transport YouTuber, found that when he went to catch the Northern line from Tooting Broadway, the station name was ‘Power Station Battersea’ instead of ‘Battersea Power Station’.

He uploaded a tweet of the mistake, writing, ‘I don’t know whether to laugh or cry’.

One Twitter user wrote, ‘please rename the station to just Battersea. The current name is a bit of a mouthful.’

Another sarcastically added, ‘The next stop is Battersea Power Station-Station.’

‘Battersea Power Station Station, snappy…’ wrote another.

‘Can’t stop thinking about how the new Battersea Power station is the only station with the word station in the name. Battersea Power Station Station??’ a fourth user commented.

TfL has since acknowledged the confusion that the new station name has brought people via a tweet captioned, ‘Retweet for Battersea Power Station. Like for Battersea Power Station station’.