The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse – aka the longest lunar eclipse in more than 500 years – begins this week.

The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse is an almost total lunar eclipse, which coincides with the full moon.

While the last partial eclipse was the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ that took place on May 26, this week’s lunar eclipse is just shy of being a total eclipse with 97.4% of the moon’s diameter covered by the earth’s shadow.

As well as being a near-total eclipse, the event will also see the moon turn a red/copper colour for a few hours.

However, viewers from the UK may not be able to see the entire eclipse.

Astronomers at the Royal Observatory, Greenwich, have said:

People in the UK will not be able to see every part of the eclipse but will still be able to see the lunar eclipse at totality when the moon turns red.

This is the same for the rest of western Europe and South America. You can still check out the eclipse but won’t see the whole thing as the moon will have set before the event comes to an end.

It’s also bad news for those in Africa and the Middle East as the eclipse won’t be visible at all.

Fear not, though, if you’re in an area that has a limited view of the spectacular event, there is a live stream where you can see the spectacular event here.

For those that don’t know, a lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves into the shadow of the earth, blocking the sun’s light. There are three types: total, partial and penumbral.

The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse begins at 7.18am tomorrow, November 19 and will last for three hours and 26 minutes, as per NASA.

The eclipse will peak around 9.00am and end at 10:47am.