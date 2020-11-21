‘Longest-Serving Cannabis Offender’ To Be Released Early From 90-Year Prison Sentence

It feels amazingly wonderful to know that I will be home with my family and loved ones very soon. I am grateful to everyone who has been there and helped me along in these long years. If I could go back to 1988 I would tell my former self to put more value in the time I spend with my family.

I have learned that money is something that comes and goes but family is forever. I will take that lesson home with me and I will make the most of every moment I have left on this Earth with my wonderful family.