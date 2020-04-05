Lord Bath, Eccentric Owner Of Longleat Safari Park, Dies Aged 87
Longleat Safari Park has announced the death of Lord Bath of Longleat at the age of 87.
Alexander Thynn, the 7th Marquess of Bath, owned Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire, where BBC’s Animal Park was filmed, as well as the wider Longleat estate.
Lord Bath passed away at Bath’s Royal United Hospital on April 4, after having been admitted on March 28.
An official statement from the safari park announced the news, saying:
It is with the deepest sadness we have to announce Lord Bath has died at the age of 87.
Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, passed away on Saturday, 4th April. He was admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on 28th March where it was confirmed he had the Coronavirus.
The family would like to express their great appreciation for the dedicated team of nurses, doctors and other staff who cared so professionally and compassionately for Alexander in these extremely difficult times for everyone.
They would politely request a period of privacy to deal with their loss.
Tributes have since poured in for the aristocratic safari park owner, who was known for his eccentricity and unusual sense of style.
Animal Park presenter Ben Fogle tweeted:
Devastated to hear the sad passing of Lord Bath. We spent nearly two decades with the eccentric and colourful Lord at Longleat filming Animal Park. He will be missed.
Fogle’s fellow Animal Park presenter, Kate Humble, said:
Very sad to hear about Lord Bath of @Longleat. Everyone will describe him as eccentric – & he was, gloriously so – but he was also kind & fun – & we all need a bit of kindness & fun in our lives.
Writer and photographer Chris Bailey wrote:
RIP Lord Bath.
I had the privilege to work alongside Lord Bath for a few weeks back in 2012. He was one of the most gentle & creative people I had the pleasure of meeting.
A true English eccentric lost.
Lord Bath was married to Anna Gael, with the couple having had two children together. In 2009, the Sunday Times Rich List estimated his worth to be around £157 million.
Lord Bath was known for having multiple partners, and claimed to have what he referred to as 72 ‘wifelets’. These women were immortalised in paintings he placed around his grand home, and included models and a 17-year-old girl from Sri Lanka.
Our thoughts are with the family of Lord Bath of Longleat at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
