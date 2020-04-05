Lord Bath, Eccentric Owner Of Longleat Safari Park, Dies Aged 87

It is with the deepest sadness we have to announce Lord Bath has died at the age of 87.

Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, passed away on Saturday, 4th April. He was admitted to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on 28th March where it was confirmed he had the Coronavirus.

The family would like to express their great appreciation for the dedicated team of nurses, doctors and other staff who cared so professionally and compassionately for Alexander in these extremely difficult times for everyone.

They would politely request a period of privacy to deal with their loss.