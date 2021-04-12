Lords Can Be Paid £162 ‘Attendance Allowance’ To Make Video Tributes For Prince Philip

PA Images

Members of the House of Lords can claim £162 for making a video call tribute to Prince Philip in what has been dubbed an ‘attendance allowance’, which has attracted criticism online.

It comes as parliament was recalled today, April 12, in order for MPs to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh, who recently passed away at the age of 99.

Advert 10

Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the tributes in the Commons, saying Prince Philip ‘made this country a better place, and for that he will be remembered with gratitude and with fondness for generations to come’. However, a revelation regarding the House of Lords and its members’ efforts has brewed outrage.

As first reported by The Independent, Lords are able to claim a £162 ‘attendance allowance’ if they make a remote video tribute to the late Prince and consort to Queen Elizabeth II.

While MPs discuss Prince Philip in the Commons, the unelected Lords opened proceedings with a ‘humble address’ brought by Tory life peer Baroness Natalie Evans of Bowes Park.

Advert 10

As per the publication, it read, ‘Most Gracious Sovereign, We, Your Majesty’s most dutiful and loyal subjects, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal in Parliament assembled, beg leave to convey to Your Majesty the heartfelt sympathy of this House on the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.’

PA Images

Reacting to the ‘allowance’ on Twitter, one user wrote, ‘Disgusting – lords will get £162 for each tribute. No wonder the list is huge. Shame on them.’ Councillor Robina Ahmed tweeted, ‘No part of this is ok. Those who see themselves as more patriotic than others, the extreme royalists, should surely speak up about this too.’

Taking issue with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s tribute, another user wrote, ‘Utter sycophantic guff. Meanwhile, members of the House of Lords can claim £162 of tax payers money for sitting on their arse and spouting this sort of sh*te via the internet. This country is well and truly f*cked.’

Advert 10

A House of Lords spokesperson explained, ‘The sitting of the House for tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday 12 April constitutes Parliamentary business and so Members are allowed to claim daily attendance allowance if they qualify for it and wish to do so. Members may also choose not to claim.’

They added, ‘Under the current interim allowance scheme Members can claim the fully daily attendance allowance of £323, or the reduced rate of £162, if they physically attend parliament and undertake parliamentary duties. Alternatively they can claim the reduced rate of £162 if the speak remotely in the tributes.’