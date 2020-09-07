Los Angeles Records Highest-Ever Temperature As Wildfires Continue PA

Los Angeles County recorded its highest-ever temperature over the weekend as wildfires continued to burn across California.

The record temperature was set in Woodland Hills, California, with the area reaching 121°F (49°C) on Sunday, September 6 – two degrees above the previous high set in 2006.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the area could get even hotter in the coming days as the heat wave continues in California, Nevada, and Arizona, further fuelling the wildfires which have already burned more than 2,094,955 acres of land across the state.

‘We reached 121°F in Woodland Hills, California,’ Dave Bruno, senior meteorologist for the NWS, told CNN. ‘That is the highest-ever temperature at a station, beating 119 degrees on July 22, 2006.’

Although Woodland Hills is one of the hottest parts of LA and often records extreme temperatures, this new reading marked the highest temperature not only from LA County, but also Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Bruno explained:

Woodland Hills is the last place to get the effects of sea breeze. It’s tucked in the west corner of the San Fernando Valley. This record heat was in a perfect or imperfect situation. High temperatures from surface to atmosphere, weak offshore flow and just enough to keep away the sea breeze.

But it wasn’t just Woodland Hills that recorded an all-time high across California, with the NWS saying Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County also hit its highest temperature ever at 117°F.

Similarly, Escondido achieved an all-time high of 115°F, while Paso Robles hit a high of 117°F, Idyllwild hit a high of 104°F and Chino hit a high of 121°F.

Although a slight cooling trend should begin today, September 7, with some areas expected to see temperatures drop by 10°F, many other places will remain in the triple digits.

The dangerous heat wave comes as firefighters continue to battle wildfires across California in what has been the worst year on record in terms of the amount of land burnt.

This damage from the fires combined with the high heat has put additional strain on the state’s power network, which was already struggling to cope.

Hoping to alleviate such demands on the power grid, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency ahead of the heat forecast this weekend, issuing an alert to California residents to conserve power between 3pm and 10pm – when demand was highest.

Yet still, thousands of residents lost power on Saturday as the system was strained, leading the US Department of Energy to exercise emergency federal powers across the state yesterday, allowing it to adjust electricity production and distribution during the crisis.