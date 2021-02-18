Los Angeles School Board Slashes Police Force, Diverts $25 Million To Services For Black Students

PA Images

Schools in Los Angeles have cut funding from the LA School Police Department, in order to put it towards a Black Student Achievement Plan designed to combat systemic racism in education.

The decision to slash $25 million in funding and cut 133 jobs was made by the Board of Education, which oversees the LA Unified School District.

Money saved by the reshuffle will be spent on helping to improve students’ literacy, as well as reducing the ‘over-identification of Black students in suspensions, discipline and other measures,’ CNN reports.

Nick Melvoin, a member of the school board, said:

We are taking an important step in the right direction to provide Black students with vital investments in their success – with millions of dollars going toward academic support, social-emotional resources, and a new approach to school climate and safety. This student and community driven action was long overdue.

The school district, which is responsible for more than 60,000 students in LA, also opted to ban pepper spraying students.

Chief Leslie Ramirez, from the School Police Department, responded by saying the ‘depth and significance of this action was obvious and today’s decision brings the realism of a forthcoming LASPD reform to our service delivery model.’

He went on to thank officers for never compromising the safety of students during the eight months since plans for the reform were first introduced.

In June 2020, the board said the police department’s role on school campuses would be re-evaluated in order to make students ‘feel they are a respected part of their school community.’

It came after calls from students to remove police from campuses, amid the protests against police brutality, which broke out following the death of George Floyd.

Those who campaigned in favour of reforming police presence within schools said that officers often ended up disproportionately ‘criminalising’ Black and Latino students, compared to other students.

There has been concerns surrounding the need for police in schools for a long time, particularly when a six-year-old girl was filmed being arrested after allegedly throwing a tantrum at an Orlando school in 2019.

In a similar case, police in North Carolina were accused of physically abusing children, by body slamming them and putting them in a chokehold.

The LA school board’s decision comes after school officials in Denver, Milwaukee, Portland and Oregon all announced plans to severe ties with police.