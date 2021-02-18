unilad
Advert

Los Angeles School Board Slashes Police Force, Diverts $25 Million To Services For Black Students

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 18 Feb 2021 13:56
Los Angeles School Board Slashes Police Force, Diverts $25 Million To Services For Black StudentsPA Images

Schools in Los Angeles have cut funding from the LA School Police Department, in order to put it towards a Black Student Achievement Plan designed to combat systemic racism in education.

The decision to slash $25 million in funding and cut 133 jobs was made by the Board of Education, which oversees the LA Unified School District.

Advert

Money saved by the reshuffle will be spent on helping to improve students’ literacy, as well as reducing the ‘over-identification of Black students in suspensions, discipline and other measures,’ CNN reports.

Los Angeles School Board Slashes Police Force, Diverts $25 Million To Services For Black StudentsPA Images

Nick Melvoin, a member of the school board, said:

We are taking an important step in the right direction to provide Black students with vital investments in their success – with millions of dollars going toward academic support, social-emotional resources, and a new approach to school climate and safety.

This student and community driven action was long overdue.

Advert

The school district, which is responsible for more than 60,000 students in LA, also opted to ban pepper spraying students.

Los Angeles School Board Slashes Police Force, Diverts $25 Million To Services For Black StudentsPA Images

Chief Leslie Ramirez, from the School Police Department, responded by saying the ‘depth and significance of this action was obvious and today’s decision brings the realism of a forthcoming LASPD reform to our service delivery model.’

He went on to thank officers for never compromising the safety of students during the eight months since plans for the reform were first introduced.

Advert

In June 2020, the board said the police department’s role on school campuses would be re-evaluated in order to make students ‘feel they are a respected part of their school community.’

It came after calls from students to remove police from campuses, amid the protests against police brutality, which broke out following the death of George Floyd.

Los Angeles School Board Slashes Police Force, Diverts $25 Million To Services For Black StudentsPA Images

Those who campaigned in favour of reforming police presence within schools said that officers often ended up disproportionately ‘criminalising’ Black and Latino students, compared to other students.

Advert

There has been concerns surrounding the need for police in schools for a long time, particularly when a six-year-old girl was filmed being arrested after allegedly throwing a tantrum at an Orlando school in 2019.

In a similar case, police in North Carolina were accused of physically abusing children, by body slamming them and putting them in a chokehold.

The LA school board’s decision comes after school officials in Denver, Milwaukee, Portland and Oregon all announced plans to severe ties with police.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It
Life

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It

Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling People It’s Their Own Fault If They Freeze In Deadly Arctic Cold Snap
News

Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling People It’s Their Own Fault If They Freeze In Deadly Arctic Cold Snap

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep
Gaming

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep

Man Vanishes After CCTV Footage Shows Him Entering Apartment But Never Leaving
News

Man Vanishes After CCTV Footage Shows Him Entering Apartment But Never Leaving

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Black Lives Matter, California, Los Angeles, Now

Credits

CNN

  1. CNN

    The Los Angeles school board slashes its police force and diverts $25 million to services for Black students

 