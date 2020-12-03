unilad
Advert

Los Angeles Shuts Down For City-Wide Lockdown With No Warning

by : Julia Banim on : 03 Dec 2020 08:04
Los Angeles Shuts Down For City-Wide Lockdown With No WarningLos Angeles Shuts Down For City-Wide Lockdown With No WarningPA

Late on Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced an emergency order directing all residents of the city to remain at home with immediate effect.

Garcetti announced the temporarily withdrawal of the earlier ‘safer-at-home’ order without warning, stating that it was ‘necessary for the protection of life and property’ in the city.

Advert

This modified city order reflects LA County rules that came into effect as of Monday, November 30, amid a rise in coronavirus cases througout California.

LALAPA

According to this Safer at Home Order, the city of Los Angeles is now ‘close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system’.

It’s feared that this tipping point would mean ‘risking needless suffering and death’ if action is taken, meaning the city must now ‘resume some of the more restrictive measures we instituted in the Spring’.

Advert

As per this order:

The way to avoid that dreaded scenario is clear. We must refrain from gathering with people from outside our household wherever possible. Angelenos have shown what is possible when we cooperate, listen, and protect our family, friends, neighbors, and favorite businesses.

This most recent surge in COVID-19 cases presents us with an opportunity to work together, again, to reduce its spread and flatten the curve.

We must minimize contact with others as much as possible. Even if you believe that the virus does not present a particular threat to you, consider the impact that your choices have on others.

Because COVID-19 can be transmitted by someone who is unaware that she is carrying it, one person could be unknowingly infecting many people if she is not careful. The better we are now at staying apart, the sooner we will be able to come back together.

LALAPA

The order dictates that all Los Angeles residents ‘subject only to the exceptions outlined in this Order’ will now be ‘ordered to remain in their homes’.

Advert

Going forward, ‘all public and private gatherings of any number of people from more than one household’ will be prohibeted. Furthermore, ‘all travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit’ will also be banned.

Garcetti has since made the following statement about the new city-wide lockdown, addressing Los Angeles residents directly:

My message couldn’t be simpler: it’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it.

Don’t meet up with others outside your household. Don’t host a gathering, don’t attend a gathering and follow our targeted safer-at-home order, if you’re able to stay home, stay at home. Just be smart and stay apart.

Advert

Exemptions stipulated in this order include healthcare operations, grocery stores and restaurants that provide takeout or delivery services. Beaches, parks, trails, tennis courts and golf courses will also be permitted to stay open.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California
News

Third Mysterious Monolith Has Now Appeared In California

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Celebrity

Actor Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle
Animals

Terrified Woman Finds Huge Spider Hiding In Her Car Door Handle

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill
News

Mysterious Monolith Like One Found In Utah Appears On Romanian Hill

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, California, Coronavirus, lockdown, Los Angeles, Now

Credits

Los Angeles Times and 1 other

  1. Los Angeles Times

    City of L.A. issues stay-at-home rules that mirror L.A. County order

  2. City of Los Angeles

    Public Order Under City of Los Angeles Emergency Authority

 