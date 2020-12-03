Los Angeles Shuts Down For City-Wide Lockdown With No Warning
Late on Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced an emergency order directing all residents of the city to remain at home with immediate effect.
Garcetti announced the temporarily withdrawal of the earlier ‘safer-at-home’ order without warning, stating that it was ‘necessary for the protection of life and property’ in the city.
This modified city order reflects LA County rules that came into effect as of Monday, November 30, amid a rise in coronavirus cases througout California.
According to this Safer at Home Order, the city of Los Angeles is now ‘close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system’.
It’s feared that this tipping point would mean ‘risking needless suffering and death’ if action is taken, meaning the city must now ‘resume some of the more restrictive measures we instituted in the Spring’.
As per this order:
The way to avoid that dreaded scenario is clear. We must refrain from gathering with people from outside our household wherever possible. Angelenos have shown what is possible when we cooperate, listen, and protect our family, friends, neighbors, and favorite businesses.
This most recent surge in COVID-19 cases presents us with an opportunity to work together, again, to reduce its spread and flatten the curve.
We must minimize contact with others as much as possible. Even if you believe that the virus does not present a particular threat to you, consider the impact that your choices have on others.
Because COVID-19 can be transmitted by someone who is unaware that she is carrying it, one person could be unknowingly infecting many people if she is not careful. The better we are now at staying apart, the sooner we will be able to come back together.
The order dictates that all Los Angeles residents ‘subject only to the exceptions outlined in this Order’ will now be ‘ordered to remain in their homes’.
Going forward, ‘all public and private gatherings of any number of people from more than one household’ will be prohibeted. Furthermore, ‘all travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit’ will also be banned.
Garcetti has since made the following statement about the new city-wide lockdown, addressing Los Angeles residents directly:
My message couldn’t be simpler: it’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it.
Don’t meet up with others outside your household. Don’t host a gathering, don’t attend a gathering and follow our targeted safer-at-home order, if you’re able to stay home, stay at home. Just be smart and stay apart.
Exemptions stipulated in this order include healthcare operations, grocery stores and restaurants that provide takeout or delivery services. Beaches, parks, trails, tennis courts and golf courses will also be permitted to stay open.
