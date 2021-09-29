Lottery Winner Dies With Winning Ticket Still In His Pocket

ABC12

A Michigan man won a small fortune on the lottery, but was sadly later found dead with the winning ticket still in his pocket.

Gregory Jarvis was found near a boat on a private beach in Huron County on Friday, September 23. It’s believed the boat belonged to the 57-year-old and he’d slipped and fallen in the water, where he sadly drowned.

Around a week-and-a-half before this, he’d visited the Blue Water Inn in Caseville. After playing the Club Keno add-on game The Jack, he hit the jackpot – but he didn’t cash the money before his death.

‘Very nice guy, he was here every day. Somebody said someone just won The Jack and he said, ‘Great,’ and someone asked him, ‘Was it you?’ and it was, so he was super excited,’ owner of the Blue Water Inn Dawn Talaski told WJRT.

The following week, Jarvis returned to the inn to buy everyone rounds of drinks, where he also explained he was yet to cash in the ticket because he didn’t have sufficient ID. ‘He couldn’t cash it because he didn’t have a Social Security card at all, it wasn’t any good, so he applied for a new one,’ Talaski explained.

Concerns grew for Jarvis when he didn’t appear back at the inn. ‘Sometimes he’s up north working, he wasn’t here all week and we thought something is wrong,’ Talaski said. However, his boss later arrived to say he never turned up to work, sparking fears for his wellbeing.

Later that week, a local resident discovered his body. ‘We are thinking that he was tying up his boat, slipped and fell, hit his head, and that’s where he ended up in the water. No foul play suspected,’ police chief Kyle Romzek said.

The winning ticket was recovered from Jarvis and has since been handed over to his family. ‘He was planning to take that money and go see his sister and his dad in North Carolina,’ Talaski said.

