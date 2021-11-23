unilad
Lou Cutell Of Seinfeld And Grey’s Anatomy Has Died At 91

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 23 Nov 2021 18:10
Actor Lou Cutell, best known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Seinfeld, has passed away at the age of 91. 

The actor first began his career 60 years ago in the musical The Young Abe Lincoln which was on Broadway.

On Monday, November 22, Mark Furman took to Facebook to announce his friend’s passing, however, the cause of his death was not stated.

Furman posted images of himself, Cutell and friends along with pictures of the view from North Crescent Heights, in tribute to his friend.

He wrote:

After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home. A film, theater and character actor. Big Larry in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, A– Man in Seinfeld, Abe in Grey’s Anatomy S12,E4.

Furman recalled how Cutell took him ‘to Lucille Ball’s house in 1986’ and concluded: ‘Rest in peace Lou.’

Cutell made his television debut in 1964 when he appeared on The Dick Van Dyke Show. 

In Seinfield, Cutell played the role of Dr. Howard Cooperman. Grey’s Anatomy was Cutell’s final television appearance where he played the role of Abe.

The actor, who was born on October 6, 1930, in the US, was also known for his roles in Honey, I Shrunk The Kids (1989), Wedding Crashers (2005), and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985). He also featured in an episode of How I Met Your Mother (2013).

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

