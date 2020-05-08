Loud Fart Gives Away Suspect’s Hiding Place To Nottinghamshire Police Following Chase PA

A fugitive who attempted to evade police by hiding himself in bushes managed to – quite literally – blow his own cover with a loud fart.

The wanted man, whose identity remains unknown, had fled into a wooded area close to Harworth, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of May 7 with officers in hot pursuit.

However, his hiding place was laid bare after he let rip, alerting officers to his presence. The suspect, who was reportedly ‘wanted for two matters’, was then taken to Mansfield Custody.

PC Fenton of Nottinghamshire Police, who had been pursuing the suspect on foot, said:

I was almost out of wind running but luckily the suspect still had some. I heard him letting rip and followed the noises to a bush.

Local residents have been left rather amused by this turn of events, with one person remarking, ‘Police have a nose for these things.’ Another chuckled, ‘Better out than in.’

The suspect was arrested along with another man, who had been found hiding behind a fireplace at a nearby property.

As reported by BBC News, Nottinghamshire Police have said a 35-year-old man was arrested after he failed to appear at court, while a 30-year old man was arrested in relation to other matters.

Bizarrely, this isn’t the first incident in recent years where a suspect has given away their hiding spot by trumping.

Back in July 2019, as reported by Fox 2, officers in Clay County, Missouri were able to ‘sniff out’ a person wanted for possession of a controlled substance after they let out a noisy fart.