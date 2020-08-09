Louisana Man Sentenced To Life In Jail For Selling $30 Of Marijuana To Be Released

Man Sentenced To Life In Jail For Selling $30 Of Marijuana To Be Released GoFundMe/PA

A Louisiana man serving out a life sentence for selling $30 worth of marijuana is set to be released, after having served nine years in state prison.

Military veteran Derek Harris was convicted under Louisiana’s habitual offender law after selling 0.69 grams of marijuana to an undercover agent in 2008. He had previously been handed nonviolent convictions for theft and drug-related offences.

During his initial sentencing in 2012, a judge suggested Harris receive a 15-year sentence rather than the maximum of 30 years. However, Vermilion Parish prosecutors invoked the Habitual Offender Law, which permits judges to impose harsher sentences on an individual with prior charges.

Derek Harris Gofundme/Antoine and Ainsley Harris

In light of the Habitual Offender Law, the judge said he had no choice but to give Harris a maximum sentence, ABC News reports.

Last month, Harris was granted a new hearing by the Louisiana Supreme Court, with his legal team arguing that his first attorney had failed their client by not challenging the harsh sentence.

Earlier this year, Promise of Justice Initiative (PJI) attorney Cormac Boyle, who represents Harris, argued before the Louisiana Supreme Court that errors committed by Harris’s trial counsel rendered his lengthy sentence unconstitutional.

In June, the Court agreed that a review into the case would be required, and in July, the matter was referred back to the district court. On August 6, the District Attorney’s office agreed Harris had indeed received ineffective assistance during his sentencing, and was entitled to a lesser sentence.

It was agreed that the nine year sentence already served by Harris would be appropriate, and he is now set to be released.

According to a statement from PJI:

Mr. Harris’ resentencing gives hope to many others around the state who have unjustly suffered under the habitual offender law, and will now be able to challenge their sentences post-conviction.

Although Harris had prior convictions at the time of his sentencing, these offences were nonviolent and related to his substance abuse issues, which he suffered from following his return from his military service in Desert Storm.

Going forward, Harris intends to move to Louisville, Kentucky, where he will spend time with his brother Antoine, and his family. He is reportedly looking forward to watching his nephews play sports as well as to building a new life for himself.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help support Harris as he begins rebuilding his life. You can show your support here.