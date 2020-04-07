Louisiana Police Apologise To Locals For Using The Purge Siren At Curfew
Police in Louisiana have issued an apology after they inadvertently used the siren from The Purge while enforcing curfew.
Those familiar with the chilling horror movie franchise will recall, this is the exact sound blared on ‘Purge Night’, which is when all crimes – including murder – become temporarily legal. Not exactly the kind of sound you want to hear when you’re settling down for your tea.
Apparently unaware of the siren’s frightening connotations, Crowley Police drove around Acadia Parish blasting the sinister noise.
The intention was to notify citizens they would not be allowed to leave their homes until the following morning, however the effect was far more disturbing.
Crowley Police had advised residents on their Facebook page they would using an alarm to signal the beginning of a strict 9pm to 6am curfew. They explained the alarm would sound different to the usual emergency alarm used by the city.
The need for the curfew was explained in a Facebook post:
Acadia Parish received the worse rating for the rapid spread of the virus. It has been put into place in order try and slow the spread. There is nothing anyone needs to be on the roads besides emergency situations.
If you don’t want to comply with the orders of the Sheriff and the Chiefs, you will dealt with accordingly.
Those found outside during curfew hours will reportedly be stopped and told to go home. After several days of warnings, Crowley Police have stated they would start writing citations, with anyone travelling for work requiring documentation from their employer.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, police officers received multiple complaints from shocked members of the public following the implementation of the alarm.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC 3 he had had no clue the sound in question was associated with The Purge.
Acadia Parish Sheriff, K.P. Gibson, has since issued a statement on behalf of his department:
Last night a ‘Purge Siren’ was utilized by the Crowley Police Department as part of their starting curfew. We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process.
We were not involved in the use of the ‘Purge Siren’ and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose. Calls regarding this matter should be directed to the Crowley Police / Chief Broussard and not the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Going forward, Chief Broussard told KATC 3 he has no plans whatsoever to use any sort of siren in the future, which no doubt is for the best.
