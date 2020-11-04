Louisiana Votes There Is No Constitutional Right To Abortion PA

The US state of Louisiana has voted that there is no constitutional right to abortion, meaning that it would not be a constitutional right for the procedure to be funded.

The question put before voters on Tuesday, November 3, was whether or not to determine that ‘a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution’.

It’s been stated that this result won’t have much of an effect straight away. However, should the Supreme Court overturn the Roe v. Wade decision on the right to choose, this amendment could be used to dismiss court rulings that language used in the Louisiana Constitution grants the right to an abortion.

Roe v. Wade refers to a landmark 1973 lawsuit whereby the Supreme Court made a ruling on the right of a woman to have a safe, legal abortion.

In this famous case, it was determined that the United States Constitution provides a fundamental ‘right to privacy’, protecting a woman’s right to choose whether to have an abortion.

Roe v. Wade significantly changed the lives of women in the US. Prior to the ruling, abortions made up one out of six pregnancy related deaths, with many women seeking illegal and extremely dangerous abortions.

After abortion became a legal right, it became one of the safest medical procedures in the US, as per Planned Parenthood, with a safety record exceeding 99%. Furthermore, women who undergo such procedures can now receive support from medical professionals throughout the process.

Despite being clearly beneficial to women’s health, Roe v. Wade has come increasingly under threat in recent years, with fresh concern raised over the recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Barrett, who was sworn in following the death of feminist icon Ruth Bader-Ginsberg, has previously advocated against abortion rights, and has publicly supported the reversal of Roe v. Wade prior to joining the federal bench, The Guardian reports.

Polls show that the majority of Americans support abortion rights, however the Supreme Court is now seeing a conservative supermajority, prompting fears among women’s rights activists about the protection of abortion rights.

According to Planned Parenthood:

The right to safe and legal abortion has been the law of the land for more than 45 years, and is a part of the fabric of this country. Roe v. Wade is clearly established precedent, and it shouldn’t be up for debate. Yet opponents of abortion have made it increasingly difficult for people to access — and these threats are not slowing down.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 21 US states have legislation or language in their state constitutions that would restrict abortion access should Roe v. Wade be reversed, with 13 states having passed laws that would protect abortion rights under such circumstances.

There are currently just three abortion clinics in the state of Louisiana. Furthermore, as of 2018, the state has recorded the third-highest poverty rate in the US (20%), meaning residents will statistically be more likely to require access to abortion services.

Meanwhile, voters in Colorado have just voted against a ban on most abortions at 22 weeks or later. This is the fourth attempt since 2008 that Colorado residents have rejected harsher regulations on abortion rights, The Denver Post reports.

