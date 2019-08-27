Love Island Star Blinded After Eyeball Split In Half By Champagne Cork

Theo Campbell/Instagram

Love Island’s Theo Campbell has ‘split his eye in half’ in a freak accident on holiday.

The 28-year-old reality TV star, who found fame on 2017’s series, was rushed to hospital in Ibiza after being hit in the eye by a champagne cork.

He had to undergo two surgeries and has now reportedly lost all vision in his right eye.

Writing on Instagram, Campbell’s post reads:

Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me.

Campbell added that he’s still looking on the bright side of things: ‘I still have one eye left.’

Kaz Crossley/Instagram

He also gave thanks to his girlfriend Kaz Crossley – who also found fame on Love Island – who flew out to Ibiza to look after him. With a bit of levity, he adds at the end of the post: ‘If anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know. #captinhook #thor’

Just days ago Campbell posted pictures from his holiday, showing him partying with Wayne Lineker.

Friends took to Instagram to show their support. Georgia Louise Harrison wrote: ‘Love you more than anything in the world. Nothing will hold you back I promise xxxxxxxx’.

Love Island alumni Marcel Somerville wrote: ‘Ah bro sorry to hear this news, everything will be bless g, mad things happen in life but we roll with the punches. Mans jus got a new niche fashion accessory to rock [sic]’

Laura Anderson added:

Omg! This is insane. Hopefully see you both soon. Glad @kazcrossley is there to look after you. Story to tell the grand kids hey.

Campbell and Crossley’s relationship went public in May this year after filming in Thailand together.

