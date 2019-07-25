Loyal Dog Waits By Owner’s Hospital Bed Not Knowing He’s Gone Forever

NorthStar Pet Rescue/Facebook

A dog pictured waiting by a hospital bed after its owner passed away has tugged at the heartstrings of many dog lovers online.

Moose, a 3-year-old black Lab mix, was seen patiently waiting for his “dad” to return, not knowing he had passed away.

North Star Pet Rescue in New Jersey posted the image of Moose to Facebook as the poor pooch was ‘taking the loss of his dad really hard’.

The heart-wrenching image has seen an outpouring of love online with over four thousand shares.

*** 6/22/19 Update: MOOSE HAS BEEN ADOPTED by a wonderful family who will care for and love him for the rest of his… Posted by NorthStar Pet Rescue on Monday, June 17, 2019

‘Animals love you to their last breath…they are such beautiful souls,’ commented one person on Facebook.

‘Feel so heartbroken by looking at the pic,’ said another.

The Boston, New Jersey animal rescue centre shared the image in the hope they could rehome the loyal dog which they describe as a ‘sweet happy boy by nature’.

They wrote:

Moose sat patiently next to his dad’s hospital bed, waiting for him to return, not knowing that “Dad” had passed away. Moose has now been returned to our friends at Eleventh Hour Rescue and he’s taking the loss of his dad pretty hard. Please help Moose find a new home and a family for him to love. He’s a sweet happy boy by nature. He just needs people to help his heart heal.

Moose remained in the custody of another rescue centre Eleventh Hour Rescue before he was found a suitable new home.



They insisted that Moose’s new owners needed to help the grieving pet heal:

He is a 3-year-old Lab mix, housebroken, adores kids, okay with dogs (pretty much neutral to them), but not meant for a home with cats or birds. But people, boy, does he love them! So much so that Moose would do best in a home where he wasn’t left home alone all day long, he misses his people too much. If you can help Moose’s heart heal by offering him a temporary foster home or a permanent home, please go to ehrdogs.org and put in an application to meet this sweet, loving boy. Let’s mend this broken heart, together

Just two days after the Facebook post, Moose was adopted by a ‘wonderful family’ after several applications.

North Pet Rescue took to Facebook to update on Moose’s wellbeing and thank everyone who shared the story:

Update: MOOSE HAS BEEN ADOPTED by a wonderful family who will care for and love him for the rest of his life! Thank you again to everyone who shared his story!

We’re so happy Moose can have a happy ending.



