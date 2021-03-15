Lucha Libre Wrestlers Enforce Mask-Wearing At Mexican Market

SBS News

If a Mexican wrestler shouts at you to put a mask on, you put a mask on.

With this in mind, Lucha Libre wrestlers took to the streets of Latin American’s largest market, Central de Abastos, to encourage people to put on a mask.

Apparently many people in Mexico still don’t believe in the virus despite, as of today, March 15, 195,000 people there having died of COVID.

In light of this, the wrestlers went around the market dressed in their wrestling gear with several medical face masks and hand sanitiser to give to people. In videos that have surfaced online, they can be seen physically putting the masks on some people in a light-hearted, fun manner.

One of the wrestlers to encourage people to put a face mask on was professional wrestler Cyclone Ramirez Junior.

As per Metro Online, he said, ‘People still don’t believe in this virus despite so many deaths there have been, so many situations that have happened in the world, but I believe we feel committed with society.’

Ramirez Junior continued:

People look up at us, they are drawn to our masks and I think it helps to make them slightly more responsible. We can be an image and help society to continue becoming aware that this virus is still very strong, we still have to work hard so that this ends. It takes a long time and I think that we as wrestlers and as public figures we have to help.

Wrestler Sussy Love said he and the other wrestlers ‘continue to fight every day’ to get people to take the virus more seriously.

SBSNews/Twitter

He said, ‘It’s still difficult because there are people who are reluctant to wear a face mask and believing [in the virus] but we continue to fight every day.’

‘This does not end and that is why we are here raising awareness in different parts of Mexico City, so that people continue to wear the face mask so that they continue – together with us – in this fight,’ the wrestler added.

People have since applauded their efforts and think that it’s a great initiative.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Youth of Mexico City (INJUVE) has also tried to encourage people to wear masks across the city by launching a city-wide campaign, Metro Online reported.