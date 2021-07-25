Lucky Man Gets Chance To Tell Tucker Carlson He’s ‘The Worst Person’ To His Face

@danbaileymt/Instagram

Upon meeting Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a Montana man took the opportunity to tell him he’s ‘the worst human being known to mankind’.

Carlson has made a name for himself as a figure of controversy, representing the far-right’s worst position in the mainstream media. He regularly questions vaccines, masks and the pandemic in general, described the military’s changes to accommodate women as a ‘mockery’, and claimed the US Capitol riots were organised by the FBI.

His maddening stream of baseless, conspiracy-fuelled nonsense is a prime example of COVID disinformation, using a major platform in the US to mislead people.

Dan Bailey recently caught sight of Carlson in a shop in Livingston, Montana. He didn’t waste any time, walking right up to him and telling him he’s ‘the worst human being known to mankind’. Carlson said he ‘appreciated that’.

‘What you have done to this state, to the United States, to everyone else in this world. What you have done to families, what you have done to everybody else in this world. I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you’ve done to people’s families,’ Bailey says, while Carlson tries to tell him to ‘settle down, son’.

Bailey shared the clip to Instagram, where it quickly went viral. ‘It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an assh*le! This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American,’ he wrote.