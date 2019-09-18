Mac Miller’s Family and Friends Will Reportedly Share His $11 Million Fortune

PA

Following the one-year anniversary of Mac Miller’s death, it’s been revealed that his fortune will be shared among family and friends.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the late rapper’s wealth amounted to $11.3 million, including cash, property and royalties.

While his closest friends will be given the majority of Mac’s possessions, his family are set to receive more than $5 million in bank and brokerage accounts.

The documents outline who will receive what: there were special instructions that Bryan Johnson be given all of his clothing and electronics, such as his TV, laptop and iPad.

Another friend of the artist, Q Chandler-Cuff, is to receive more than 20 pieces of jewellery – worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Dylan Rectenwald, a friend and fellow musician and producer, will be given all of Mac’s musical equipment and instruments. His other pal, Jimmy Murton, will get all of Mac’s household furnishings.

Getty

It’s been just over a year since Mac’s death – the 26-year-old, real name Malcolm McCormick, was found unconscious in his Studio City, California, home on September 7, 2018.

A toxicology report released by the LA County Coroner’s Office concluded he had died of an accidental drug overdose – fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol were found in his system.

Earlier this month, Mac’s alleged drug dealer Cameron James Pettit was charged in connection to the rapper’s death – the 28-year-old is accused of supplying Mac with counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained traces of Fentanyl.

PA

United States Attorney Nick Hanna said in a press release:

Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer – which is being proven every day in America. Drugs laced with cheap and potent fentanyl are increasingly common, and we owe it to the victims and their families to aggressively target the drug dealers that cause these overdose deaths.

If convicted of the drug trafficking charge (distribution of a controlled substance) alleged in the complaint, Pettit would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Cameron James Pettit/Instagram

DEA Los Angeles Deputy Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux said in a press release:

While the death of any victim of the opioid epidemic is tragic, today’s arrest is another success for the DEA’s HIDTA Fusion Task Force. Let our message be clear, if you peddle illegal drugs and kill someone, the DEA will be the voice of the victim. We will not rest until you face the justice system.

Following a complaint filed by DEA Special Agent Tommy Fung, which alleges Pettit indirectly delivered pills to Miller two days prior to his death, court documents revealed some of the Instagram messages Pettit exchanged with friends after Mac’s death and with Mac himself prior to his death.

Cameron James Pettit/Instagram

According to the affadavit, a message from Pettit to a friend said:

I think I should probably not post anything …just to be smart.

Another supposedly read:

I am not great… Most likely I will die in jail.

The messages were obtained by federal investigators through a warrant.

As per the documents, just days after the rapper’s death, Pettit messaged a friend saying:

Nothing has happened yet…but it might.

Later in the same conversation, he said:

I’m gonna get off the grid…move to another country.

As reported by Heavy, Pettit was charged with false identification to a police officer, possession of a switch-blade knife and felony possession of a designated controlled substance in January 2010.

Pettit pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which he had already served, and three years of probation.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.