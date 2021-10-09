Madeleine McCann Investigators ‘100% Convinced’ They’ve Solved The Case
The case surrounding Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has reportedly hit a new milestone, as investigators say they are ‘100% convinced’ they know who the suspect is and what happened to the young girl.
McCann, who was 3 at the time, went missing over 14 years ago while on holiday with her family in Algarve, Portugal.
Each year efforts to find the missing girl have continued and now, a suspect has reportedly since been identified, despite her parent’s fears of him never speaking out.
German prosecutors have revealed they have enough evidence to bring a charge against the suspect, however are waiting to ‘strengthen their position’ first.
The suspect – Christian Brueckner, 44 – is currently serving a prison sentence for drug offences in Germany and has been handed a seven-year term for the rape of a 72-year-old woman.
Despite Brueckner ‘bragging how the police don’t have a shred of evidence‘, investigators claimed they are ‘100% sure’ that he murdered McCann, The Mirror reports.
Brueckner was living in a camper van near Praia da Luz in Portugal at the time of McCann’s disappearance, with phone records allegedly showing that he received a call near the McCann’s holiday apartment about an hour before the 3-year-old disappeared, Independent reports.
German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, who admitted the evidence they have is circumstantial, said:
We’re confident that we have the man who took and killed her.
It is possible that we could charge. We have that evidence now. But it’s not about charging him – we want to charge him with the best body of evidence possible.
Wolters said it would be ‘nonsense’ to charge him at present, ‘rather than wait for answers that could strengthen [their] position’, noting that they have ‘time on our hands’ due to Brueckner being in prison.
The alleged murder has not been backed up by any DNA or photographic evidence linked to the sex offender, but Wolters told McCann’s parents, Kate and Gerry: ‘We are confident we have the man who took and killed your daughter.’
Brueckner has denied any involvement in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and has declined to talk to police.
