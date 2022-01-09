Madeleine McCann: Documentary To Unearth New Information In Case Against Prime Suspect

Alamy/BILD

Investigators working on a documentary about Madeleine McCann’s disappearance have reportedly found evidence that could cast doubt on the prime suspect’s involvement.

German police have said they believe that Christian B, a 44-year old convicted sex offender, was ‘100%’ responsible for the kidnap and murder of McCann, who vanished from a holiday resort in Portugal aged three in 2007.

They cited evidence that B was in Praia da Luz near to where the McCann family was staying, including records that reportedly show he made a phone call from the area.

Alamy

However, a new television documentary series is reportedly set to challenge these claims, after former police investigators working on the show say they’ve found B has an alibi.

Madeleine McCann: Investigating the Prime Suspect is a three-part show produced for Channel 5 which saw a team of British investigators spend months in Portugal and Germany as they attempted to create a timeline of B’s movements at the time of McCann’s disappearance.

Rather than finding evidence linking B to the case, the investigators claim their work could see the case against the suspect collapse, claiming they can prove he was ’30 minutes away’ from Praia da Luz at the time of McCann’s disappearance.

‘They have concluded B could not have snatched Madeleine. He was 30 minutes away and was not on the phone in Praia da Luz the night she vanished,’ The Sun reports.

The team filming the documentary, who were led by former Surrey police detective Mark Williams-Thomas, reportedly came to their conclusion after speaking with a number of witnesses in Portugal and Germany.

Alamy

Neither the British or German authorities investigating McCann’s disappearance on B’s alleged involvement have commented on the claims.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told The Mirror last year that investigators had enough evidence to charge B, who is currently in prison for a separate crime, but were attempting to build ‘the best body of evidence possible,’ before officially beginning proceedings.