Madeleine McCann Photo Discovered In Man’s Home Following Raid

Alamy

Police raided a home after an anonymous tip-off and found a photo of Madeleine McCann inside.

The photograph of McCann was discovered in a house in County Donegal, Ireland. When officers raided the property, they found a large picture of the missing girl on the wall and contacted Interpol to warn them, JOE reports.

Advert 10

Alamy

However, after checking the man’s whereabouts at the time McCann went missing in Portugal on May 3, 2007, it was determined there was no connection between him and McCann.

The Irish Mirror reports that a Garda source said there was no way the man could have been in Portugal at the time McCann disappeared, and that another person in the house gave a ‘genuine reason’ why there was a picture of the missing girl.

They said: ‘It was a full-scale operation as we were fearful the man would destroy any potential evidence we were trying to gather before we arrested him.

Advert 10

‘However, nobody was prepared for the picture of Maddie McCann in the house. It was very unusual, to say the least, considering the circumstances. We had to make all the relevant checks but are satisfied that this man had nothing to do with that particular case.’

Alamy

The Garda removed a number of items from the house, including a laptop, and a man has appeared in court in connection to the raid.

Madeleine McCann was three years old when she went missing while on a family holiday in 2007.

Advert 10

Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, had left Madeleine and her siblings asleep in a ground floor apartment of the Praia de Luz resort in Portugal’s Algarve region.

McCann’s disappearance sparked one of the largest missing persons cases ever, but no trace of her has been found.