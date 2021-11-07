Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Allegedly Made ‘Chilling Claims’ To Former Friend
Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, allegedly became ‘nervous and defensive’ when speaking about the case to a former friend.
McCann was three years old when she vanished more than 14 years ago, while holidaying with her parents and siblings in Algarve, Portugal. She was first reported missing on May 3, 2007.
However, despite investigators being ‘100% convinced’ they’ve solved the case, Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry fear the suspect will never confess to his alleged involvement.
Alongside the suspect having reportedly ‘bragged’ about the police’s failed attempts to link him to a series of other crimes, Brueckner allegedly told a friend that ‘if you like to catch a child and take it away, you will never find it again’.
Gunter Bartl, aged 58, lived in Praia da Luz and worked as an estate agent in Algarve. Having mixed with Brueckner socially, Bartl claims to have known him well and to have even been friends with the suspect, the Mail on Sunday reports.
He stated:
Personally, I think he is capable of kidnapping Maddie. He would do anything for money.
I knew Christian handled drugs and stolen things and I knew he used to try going into hotels where rich people stayed.
Moreover, a worker at Brueckner’s kiosk in Braunschweig claimed the suspect got ‘aggressive, nervous and agitated’ in 2014, when Madeleine’s case came up in conversation.
Lenta Johlitz, aged 34, told ITV News Bruecker said, ‘After all these years you wouldn’t find such a corpse anyway,’ and said it was a ‘good thing’ the young girl was dead.
Brueckner is currently serving a prison sentence for drug offences in Germany and has been handed a seven-year term for the rape of a 72-year-old woman.
He has so far denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance and has declined to talk to police.
According to The Sun, detectives are hoping to take Brueckner to court next year.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111
