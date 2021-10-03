unilad
Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Brags Police ‘Have No Evidence’ To Link Him To Five Other Crimes

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 Oct 2021 13:28
Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Brags Police 'Have No Evidence' To Link Him To Five Other CrimesHandout via Alamy/Carabinieri Milano

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann ‘bragged’ about the police’s lack of evidence against him, sources say. 

McCann was first reported missing on May 3, 2007, while holidaying in the Algarve in Portugal with her parents Kate and Gerry McCann. She was three years old when she vanished. It’s arguably one of the most widely and consistently covered missing person cases in history.

Christian B, a 44-year-old convicted sex offender, is the chief suspect in case, believed to have been in the same area as the family before she went missing. However, efforts to link him to five other crimes are reportedly struggling.

Madeleine McCann. (Alamy)Alamy

Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters recently revealed Christian B, who’s currently serving a prison sentence for drug offences in Germany and was handed a seven-year term for raping a 72-year-old woman, is also being investigated over an attack on a 10-year-old girl, and the murder of a 16-year-old in Belgium.

Wolters detailed the allegations in an interview for My Search for Madeleine. As reported by The Sun, a source said he’s ‘aware of the remarks and of the new allegations in this book. But he has been bragging how the police don’t have a shred of evidence’.

Kate and Gerry McCann. (Alamy)Alamy

‘He says the new book about him is no better than a comic and that the decision by cops to contribute to it just proves how much they are clutching at straws for new leads. His legal team have repeatedly asked for the evidence which police say they have and they have repeatedly refused to hand it over. This, he believes, says it all,’ the source added.

The suspect ‘remains insistent he has nothing to do with Maddie’s disappearance and believes police are simply courting publicity by continually linking him to the case,’ the source said.

