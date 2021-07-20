Madeleine McCann Search Granted Massive Financial Boost In Bid To Solve Investigation
The Home Office has granted the Metropolitan police a huge financial boost in an effort to solve the mystery of what happened when Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family’s apartment in May 2007.
The inquiry into McCann’s disappearance, named Operation Grange, has long been a source of controversy, having cost taxpayers £12.5 million since it was launched in 2011.
In spite of some criticism about the amount of money being funnelled into the decade-long inquiry, police have now been given a further £350,000, reportedly in an effort to pin down a prime suspect in the case.
McCann was just three years old when she disappeared in Portugal, and Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has previously said the search to find her will continue until there is ‘nothing left to do.’
The Met’s request for further funding comes after German police named a convicted paedophile as the prime suspect in the case. Officers were granted a fund in 2018, but when the money ran out, police requested to follow up on the new developments.
In a statement cited by The Sun Online, a spokesperson for the Home Office said:
The Government has provided up to £350,000 for Operation Grange in 2021-22.
In line with our Special Grant processes, funding for Operation Grange is approved on an annual basis. Ministers have approved a request for £349,328 of funding for this financial year.
McCann’s parents, Kate and Gerry, said earlier this year they were ‘very grateful to the police for their continued efforts’ in a post online marking their daughter’s 18th birthday.
The couple said they were ‘never going to give up’ their efforts to find out what happened to McCann, stressing they were determined to find out the truth ‘no matter what’.
