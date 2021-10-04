Madeleine McCann’s Parents Fear Prime Suspect ‘May Never Say A Word’

Alamy

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann ‘may never say a word’, her parents fear.

It’s been more than 14 years since McCann, who was three years old at the time, vanished while holidaying in the Algarve in Portugal with her family.

Efforts to find her are still ongoing, with fresh leads and turns appearing to emerge in the case every year, and investigators divided on whether she may already be dead.

Christian B, a 44-year-old convicted sex offender, is considered to be the chief suspect in the case. While he strongly denies any connection to McCann’s disappearance, he’s currently in prison for drug offences in Germany and was handed a seven-year term for raping a 72-year-old woman.

He’s also being investigated over an attack on a 10-year-old girl, and the murder of a 16-year-old in Belgium.

Christian B has reportedly ‘bragged’ about police’s failed attempts thus far to link him to other crimes. Kate and Gerry McCann have expressed fears that he may never confess to his alleged involvement.

‘Police don’t tell us what’s going on, we’re in the dark because it’s an ongoing investigation. But if it is him, and there’s no direct and conclusive evidence he may never say a word. He’s not saying a word now,’ a family source told The Sun.

‘It may be, sadly, that we may never know what happened to Madeleine. But we hope to find out. We keep hoping after all these years.’

A source also told The Sun that the suspect ‘remains insistent he has nothing to do with Maddie’s disappearance and believes police are simply courting publicity by continually linking him to the case’, and believes police are ‘clutching at straws’ for any new leads.