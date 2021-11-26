Madonna Hits Out At ‘Sexist’ Instagram For Removing Nude Photoshoot From Her Feed Before Reuploading

Thumb credit - @Madonna / Instagram

Madonna has spoken out against Instagram’s censoring of women’s bodies.

On Wednesday, November 24, the Material Girl singer took to Instagram to share shots of her posing on a bed, with one of her nipples exposed.

Instagram proceeded to take down the post, which Madonna soon reuploaded the following day with an emoji covering her nipple.

The singer wrote a lengthy caption to accompany the pictures and explained how she felt about the post being removed ‘without warning’.

The star revealed what happened:

I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed.

According to Instagram’s community guidelines, users must ‘respect everyone on Instagram; don’t spam people or post nudity’.

There are some exceptions to this rule:

Photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth-giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK too.

However, Madonna and many others are frustrated with the policy.

Getty

The star proceeded to reveal how she felt about Instagram and the culture we live in.

She said:

It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby!

Madonna shared a series of photos, all supposedly from the same shoot, to accompany her caption.

As this happened on Thanksgiving in the US, the star proceeded to sarcastically give thanks for the ‘censorship’.

Getty

Saying:

Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny.

Madonna proceeded to comment on the timing, saying, ‘Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America.’