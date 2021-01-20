unilad
Advert

Madrid Rocked By Huge Explosion That Rips Through Building

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Jan 2021 14:50
Madrid Rocked By Huge Explosion That Rips Through BuildingMadrid Rocked By Huge Explosion That Rips Through Buildingvalleejooo_/Twitter

At least two people have died and one person is believed to be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building following an explosion in central Madrid. 

Emergency services including rescue teams, firefighters and police rushed to the scene after the blast took place on Toledo street in the capital city, less than half a kilometre from local landmark the Puerta de Toledo. Rescuers were seen escorting elderly people from a nearby nursing home, while a police spokesperson said the area was being evacuated.

Advert

The cause of the explosion is not immediately clear, but footage shared on social media shows smoke billowing from the structure and debris littering the street.

Take a look at the scene below:

A reporter for the Spanish public broadcaster TVE said several people had been injured in the blast, the Independent reports, though the details of how many people were injured, and the extent of their injuries, remains unclear.

Advert

According to Sky News, the city’s mayor stated that two people have been confirmed dead due to the incident.

One witness told broadcaster Telemadrid that there was at least one person trapped inside the building, one side of which has been left completely exposed.

The vicar general told broadcaster: ‘The priests who live on the fifth and sixth floors are fine. We are trying to locate a volunteer who works with us.’

Advert

Emergency services have reportedly warned members of the public to avoid the area, stating: ‘Ongoing incident in the area of Puerto de Toledo. Please avoid the area and clear the way [for] emergency resources.’

Leire Reparaz, a 24-year-old local resident who heard the blast, commented:

We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school.

We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke.

Advert

German politician and Member of the European Parliament Manfred Weber expressed his well-wishes to those impacted by the explosion, writing: ‘Shocking images coming from Madrid just now. Our thoughts are with the people affected by the explosion and the first responders at the scene.’

According to Reuters, La Sexta TV quoted government sources in saying the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak, though this suggestion has not immediately been confirmed by officials.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Leaves White House For Last Time As President
News

Trump Leaves White House For Last Time As President

Monkey Tail Beards Have Become The New Facial Trend Of 2021
Fashion

Monkey Tail Beards Have Become The New Facial Trend Of 2021

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House
News

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House

Trump Still Claims He Won Election With Less Than 48 Hours Left As President
News

Trump Still Claims He Won Election With Less Than 48 Hours Left As President

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Explosion, Spain

Credits

The Independent and 2 others

  1. The Independent

    Madrid explosion: Huge blast rips through building as rescue workers rush to scene

  2. Sky News

    Madrid: 'Extremely loud' explosion in city centre - at least two people dead

  3. Reuters

    Building collapses in central Madrid explosion, several injured: TVE

 