Madrid Rocked By Huge Explosion That Rips Through Building valleejooo_/Twitter

At least two people have died and one person is believed to be trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building following an explosion in central Madrid.

Emergency services including rescue teams, firefighters and police rushed to the scene after the blast took place on Toledo street in the capital city, less than half a kilometre from local landmark the Puerta de Toledo. Rescuers were seen escorting elderly people from a nearby nursing home, while a police spokesperson said the area was being evacuated.

The cause of the explosion is not immediately clear, but footage shared on social media shows smoke billowing from the structure and debris littering the street.

Take a look at the scene below:

A reporter for the Spanish public broadcaster TVE said several people had been injured in the blast, the Independent reports, though the details of how many people were injured, and the extent of their injuries, remains unclear.

According to Sky News, the city’s mayor stated that two people have been confirmed dead due to the incident.

One witness told broadcaster Telemadrid that there was at least one person trapped inside the building, one side of which has been left completely exposed.

The vicar general told broadcaster: ‘The priests who live on the fifth and sixth floors are fine. We are trying to locate a volunteer who works with us.’

Emergency services have reportedly warned members of the public to avoid the area, stating: ‘Ongoing incident in the area of Puerto de Toledo. Please avoid the area and clear the way [for] emergency resources.’

Leire Reparaz, a 24-year-old local resident who heard the blast, commented:

We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke.

German politician and Member of the European Parliament Manfred Weber expressed his well-wishes to those impacted by the explosion, writing: ‘Shocking images coming from Madrid just now. Our thoughts are with the people affected by the explosion and the first responders at the scene.’

According to Reuters, La Sexta TV quoted government sources in saying the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak, though this suggestion has not immediately been confirmed by officials.